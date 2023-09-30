Transport Ministry engages stakeholders on policy formulation

Chris Nunoo Sep - 30 - 2023 , 09:43

A forum to share expertise and solicit ideas to formulate a policy to regulate the evolvement of electric vehicles in the country has been held in Accra.

The stakeholder engagement was meant to shape the draft policy into a robust and a comprehensive document which would be adaptable to the unique needs of the country.

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, who opened the forum yesterday said, the transport sector was a crucial and efficient sector of the country.

However, he said like the global front, the sector had become a significant source of greenhouse gas emission due to the use of fossil fuel vehicles.

E-Vehicles

Mr Asiamah said the high dependence on fossil fuel combining with other prospects such as traffic congestion had resulted in the transport sector becoming a net emitter of greenhouse gases.

As the world moves away from fossil fuel vehicles to electric vehicles, Mr Asiamah said it was necessary that Ghana moved with the times to ensure that it did not become a convenient dumping ground for used fossil vehicles.

He, therefore, stressed the need for the country to take advantage of the opportunity that abound in the new development paradigm which, he said, was the net-zero emission future.

Mr Asiamah said Ghana was ready to move with the times hence the need to engage to drum home the discourse on electric vehicles and solicit views concerning infrastructure, type of electric vehicle and disposal.

Background

Globally, there is a general consensus that the uptake of electric vehicles did not only hold the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions but also makes way for a cleaner and a more sustainable future for us all.

The forum among others, brought together key stakeholders from the academia, civil society organisations, transport operators, policy makers and representatives from the National Road Safety Authority to contribute to an inclusive electric vehicle policy.

It delved into key sectors such as infrastructure development, technical and economic considerations, among others and identified the challenges and opportunities and best practices to inform the policy.

Renewable energy

In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, said the use of electric vehicles in the country would promote renewable energy and contribute to reduction in pollution.

He said government was determined to achieve zero C02 emission by 2070, according to the energy transition agenda for the country and said the transport sector must remain a top priority if the country was to be successful.

Dr Prempeh said the governments of some automotive markets around the world had taken steps to make electric vehicles the only option.

In that regard, he said, Ghana had an opportunity to take advantage of the technologies as part of its energy transition framework.