Protect environment for sustainable devt - ICAG President urges accountants

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Sep - 30 - 2023 , 09:38

The President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), Sena Dake, has charged accountants to perform their duties in a manner that protects the environment and the well-being of people for sustainable development.

She said the work of accountants must contribute to efforts to combat global challenges such as climate change, pandemics, diseases, hunger, poverty and conflicts in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We have a duty as professionals to move beyond a myopic focus on profits and shareholder wealth and consider the long-term consequences of business decisions on various aspects of society and the environment,” she said.

Ms Dake gave the advice when she hosted members of the ICAG at a presidential luncheon in Accra last Thursday as part of the 60th anniversary celebration of ICAG.

The luncheon, an annual event by the President of ICAG to interact and share ideas with members of the institute, was on the theme: “Our planet, our health, our well-being”

Ms Dake said ICAG was implementing many initiatives as part of its commitment to the UN SDGs.

For instance, she said ICAG was reviewing its syllabus and learning materials to make their financial management aspects more responsive to health and other SDGs sectors, as well as sensitise its members to take into consideration SDGs in their operations.

“All these efforts fall within our broader theme and focus for the 60th anniversary celebration which is ‘Promoting sustainability, building trust, and nurturing partnerships,” she said.

Green economy

The Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of the Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm, Dr Felix Anyah, said it was important for people to make their health and well-being a priority in all endeavours.

Again, he said, owing to human activities, climate change and global warming , environmental destruction had become more pervasive, putting the planet in danger and on the brink of destruction.

On how ICAG could help promote a green economy, Dr Anyah urged ICAG to offer certification for green accounting and auditing, and also influence companies to include sustainable matrix for green economy in their annual financial reports.

“The institute can also lobby for green taxation policies which can provide tax benefits for companies adopting eco-friendly practices, contributing to public health initiatives and certified activities for a green economy,” he added.