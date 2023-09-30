Kempinski Gold Coast welcomes new General Manager

Joshua Bediako Koomson Sep - 30 - 2023 , 09:11

A German with over 20 years experience in hotel management, Hann Barkhoff, has been confirmed as the new General Manager for Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

He takes over from Manish Nambiar, who was in charge for seven years and has now been appointed as the new managing director of Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, and also Vice President of Operations, South-East Asia.

Experience

An accomplished hotelier with vast knowledge in the luxury industry, Mr Barkhoff is no stranger to the Kempinski family.

He started his career in Event Sales and Food and Beverage department in 2002 at the Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin, Germany.

After gaining experience at several renowned hospitality brands across the globe, he returned to Germany in 2016, heading two of Kempinski’s flagship European hotels in Berlin and Munich as Hotel Manager over the past seven years.

A true luxury experience

Speaking at a soirée to welcome him as the new General Manager in Accra, Mr Barkhoff said he was bringing his experience, expertise, his strong understanding of luxury hospitality and experience to the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

Although the hotel has made its name as the top luxury hotel brand in the country, he said the hotel believed in continuous development, particularly highlighting upcoming food and beverage concepts.

“I will bring new changes, food and beverage is a big topic for us, we believe that we are having a great product here but much more can be done. We want this place to be a food hub where people want to come here only to enjoy our meals,” Mr Barkhoff said.

He said the hotel stood for a true luxury experience and it would continue to create memorable experiences for its guest and stick to its promise of making their wish come true.

“This hotel is well positioned as a market leader in the hotel industry in Ghana and I’m confident the dedication, passion, and desire of the team to consistently create memorable experiences for all guests remains unwavering,” he said.

AI

He also said the hotel was making plans to introduce innovations such as leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to improve guests’ experience.

“We are also looking at AI to provide a more personalised and efficient service for our guests. We have plans to take advantage of it, I cannot say how soon we want to do that but we have it as part of our plans,” Mr Barkhoff disclosed.