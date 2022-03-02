Three arrested for allegedly burning man to death

Three persons who have been on the run after they allegedly burnt to death a 34-year-old TV repairer, Francis Dawson, have been arrested.
The three allegedly committed the crime in October 2021 at Fiifi Pratt, a suburb of Gomoa Nyanyano in the Central Region.
The three, Kwame Baah Mensah, 47; Vernice Kyeremeh, 33; and Rose Cobbah are said to have lured the victim on the dawn of October 17, 2021 to an uncompleted building and subsequently burned him to death.
According to the Deputy Central East Police Commander, ACP Oduro Amaning, the Police had been tracking the suspects for some time before they were apprehended at their hideout in Berekum in the Bono Region.
Items retrieved from the suspects included 53 passports, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, nine mobile phones, SIM cards and some travelling documents.
