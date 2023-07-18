The WIT School launches WEF to support needy students

Delali Sika Jul - 18 - 2023 , 11:23

The Wisdom and Intelligence Training School (WIT School) has launched a WIT Endowment Fund (WEF), an initiative aimed at assisting underprivileged students across the country.



This the Founder of WIT, Precious Bonsu, said was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility which entails giving back to the society in order to make education accessible to all.



WEF

The WEF will encompass four categories of support: the Genius Scholarship programme, which is for exceptional students at the WIT School; the Edufund, which would provide aid to needy students in other schools; TKN weekend community projects and the Rural STEM Project, which focuses on impacting children outside the capital.



Ms Bonsu launched the WEF project at the 2nd Annual Speech and Prize-giving Day ceremony.

The project also formed part of the activities to mark the school's fifth Anniversary.



Funding

The ceremony was graced by esteemed attendees, consisting of families of the graduates, and staff of WIT.



“At the core of its mission, the WIT School aims to provide children with an all-encompassing education that not only fosters academic excellence but also equips them with vital life skills.

This is done by merging Finnish educational principles, GES and British curricula,” she said.



The WEF, led by the school's brand ambassador, Chichi Yakubu, owner of Nyo Nyo Gh, will receive funding from a donor group, fundraising activities, and a percentage of the WIT School students' school fees.



Gratitude

Ms Bonsu expressed unwavering commitment to excellence and expressed gratitude for the continuous support from stakeholders.



“Beyond academic achievements, the WIT School has fostered a vibrant community that values diversity, collaboration, and a shared passion for knowledge.

"As the school looks toward the future, there are plans to expand in order to serve children in various communities nationwide and across Africa,” she noted.



On her part, the Principal of WIT, Baaba Spencer also touched on the need for schools to focus on nurturing the unique needs of children and empowering them to reach their fullest potential and holistic development.