TEWU condemns vandalism at KNUST

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union, (TEWU), has condemned the destruction of properties belonging to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and some individuals by students of the university.
It said although there was a problem that needed to be resolved, “we do not think the action of the students was the right approach to the resolution of the problem. We, therefore, condemn the action of the students”.
“We wish to sympathise with our members at KNUST whose properties were destroyed by the angry students in the demonstration on campus last week.
“We wish to assure all such members that we will join forces with the local leaders in ensuring that all those who have lost any property will receive compensation for the replacement of the said property.
We shall do everything possible to ensure that there is peace, stability and security on our campuses,” a statement signed by the Deputy General Secretary of the union, Mr Mark Dankyira Korankye, said.
It urged the government to ensure peace, security and stability on the campus for all the stakeholders.
