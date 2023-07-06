Teshie: Okoe Boye donates GH₵30,000 to Teshie fisherfolk

GraphicOnline Jul - 06 - 2023 , 08:24

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and former Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has extended a helping hand to the fisherfolks at Teshie Sangonaa Landing Beach.

A total of 60 fisherfolks received GH₵30,000, with each individual receiving GH₵500.

The generous donation from Dr. Okoe Boye aims to assist the fisherfolks and their families during the month-long closed fishing season.

As many of them have been temporarily unemployed, the cash donation is intended to supplement government support provided to them.

Dr. Okoe Boye encouraged the fisherfolks to explore alternative sources of income during this period and emphasized the importance of unity and self-reflection.

Expressing gratitude for the gesture, the fisherfolks acknowledged the significance of the donation and appealed for further support.

One beneficiary, Eric Armah Amartey, expressed his appreciation, highlighting that the financial assistance would greatly contribute to sustaining his family during this challenging period.

He commended Dr. Okoe Boye for his timely support, recognizing its valuable impact on their livelihoods.