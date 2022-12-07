TechGulf opens technical support call centre

TechGulf Ghana Limited, a technology company with the mandate to provide stable and secure data storage hardware and services, has launched West Africa’s largest technical support call centre in Accra.
Operating from the Accra Digital Centre, it has the capacity of taking at least 2,000 calls simultaneously.
The call centre is expected to, among other things, serve the needs of global businesses, especially those that promote diversity interests.
A ceremony organised to outdoor the centre yesterday was attended by a number of local and foreign dignitaries, including the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer; a Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng, a Senior Adviser to the Vice-President, Professor Kwaku Appiah-Adu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TechGulf, Franklin Asare; the CEO of Omatech, McBen Asamoah, and the CEO of Accra Digital Centre, Kwadwo Baah.
Also present at the event was the Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, Ato Afful, and Eugenia Osei Boatemaa Okyere of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).
The CEO of TechGulf expressed excitement that the initiative had been birthed.
“It’s in our lifetime and it’s the beginning of many more to come for our generations yet unborn,” Mr Asare said.
For her part, Ms Palmer expressed the support of the US for the project and noted that, “We are proud to see the US–Ghanaian company TechGulf commission this call centre today and build upon the positive momentum in this promising sector at a critical time”.
The US Ambassador said she was pleased to see so many young women employed at the centre.
“This project highlights the growing role of ICT-related services in expanding two-way trade between our countries,” Ms Palmer added.
TechGulf
TechGulf was set up in Ghana in 2019 to execute and operationalise the mandate of TechGulf LLC based in San Francisco (USA), in respect of anchoring and guiding technology companies to navigate the bureaucratic processes in initiating business in Africa to earn ownership interest.
Over the years, TechGulf has designed and implemented digital transformation strategies for companies that rely on technology and best practices to increase customer value and competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving market.
The company believes in building and cultivating strong partnerships with other technology leaders to advance industry trends in Africa.
One of the key strategic partners of TechGulf is Overland Tandberg, which is a Silicon Valley-based technology company.
Overland Tandberg, the largest privately held black-owned global technology company in the United States, provides full life cycle data management solutions.
MoU
The Technical Support Call Centre was borne out of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Overland Tandberg and GIPC, which seeks to develop seven strategic areas between Ghanaian and U.S tech firms to bridge the digital and diversity divide to attract as many businesses as possible to set up in Ghana.
This includes Overland Tandberg providing GIPC with insights into its technology value chain operations and how it may be helpful to GIPC’s cause as Ghana’s investment promotion agency.
The 24/7 operated 50-seater call centre, which seeks to provide world-class customer support services to global technology companies, will be managed by TechGulf on behalf of Overland Tandberg, in partnership with a local partner, Omatech Limited.
Omatech
Omatech is an innovative call centre and technology company that supports businesses in the area of sales, marketing, customer service and other specialised business activities.
The company also offers a robust and dynamic suite of hardware and software products, consultancy and managed services, and work with every market size.
Based in Ghana, this information technology solutions provider has remarkable expertise in strategising and designing top call center facilities. Omatech shared their expertise in designing the call centre and providing the required infrastructure.
The establishment of the technical support call centre in Ghana brings an opportunity for diverse businesses to connect directly with key decision-makers for strategic partnerships with US technology-based firms to boost trading.
Specifically, the call-centre will make a significant impact in creating linkages and opportunities to catalyse the growth of minority owned businesses, and additionally, give a good number of young Ghanaian entrepreneurs the opportunity to connect with sister businesses in the diaspora and the global economic community.
The call-centre will also contribute to the reduction of the youth unemployment burden as it seeks to employ up to 2,000 agents as it scales up and provide employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.