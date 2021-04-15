Take interest in children’s emotional intelligence - Dr S.K. Frimpong to caregivers

An Educationist and Technical Economic Advisor at the Office of the Vice President, Dr S.K. Frimpong has encouraged parents and caregivers to consciously take responsibility in building children's emotional intelligence.
He said parents and caregivers played a key role in helping children to develop positive emotional experiences, hence the need for them (parents) to pay a critical attention to the emotional dynamics of their children.
He noted that as many parents determined to give their children the best in life, they may unconsciously lose sight in building certain key life skills in them such as their emotional intelligence.
Book launch
Dr Frimpong made the remarks at the launch of a book on emotional intelligence in Accra on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
The book, titled: “My child My future” was authored by James Kwesi Addison, a certified emotional intelligence coach.
The book takes readers on a journey of self-discovery in understanding children's emotional dynamics.
It is a guide for parents and caregivers to build a positive relationship with children and help them equally build self-confidence and self-esteem that will make them resilient.
Role of parents
Dr Frimpong said, "In our zeal to train our children to be better future leaders, we may end up over protecting them or giving them low care.”
He added that “as parents, the degree of our emotional intelligence in our children's upbringing would determine the degree of their success in all aspects of life."
He was of the view that children of late are losing social and emotional skills needed to leverage knowledge, expressing the hope that "I am delighted that this book helps us bridge the gap between our emotional intelligence and its transition to our next generation.”
Dr Frimpong, who is also the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of Academic City College, has therefore, encouraged philanthropists, opinion leaders, and donours to support initiatives that develop children's emotional intelligence.
The author, Mr Addison in a brief remarks, said it is easier to build stronger children than repair broken adults and necessitated his decision to write the book to serve as a guide in helping parents and caregivers to understand the emotional dynamics of children.
“Regarding all other areas of emotional intelligence, I decided to look at children first,” he said, saying “My targets audience are parents, educators and general caregivers.”
The Paramount Chief of Breman Essiam Traditional Area and a Member Council of State, Odeefuo Afankwa III, commended the author for the initiative, noting that the book will help parents and caregivers to understand the emotional experiences of children.