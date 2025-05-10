Next article: Three young armed robbers jailed 19 years over iPhone 6s theft in Ho

Suspects in Twifo Praso murder tracked and arrested after using victim’s phone

GraphicOnline May - 10 - 2025 , 19:05 2 minutes read

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman at Kokoase, a suburb of Twifo Praso, after one of them unknowingly led police to their hideout by using the deceased’s mobile phone to contact her friend.

The Central North Regional Police Command confirmed the arrest of the suspects, identified as Isaac Arhin and Richard Armah, for the killing of Tahiru Zenabu, a woman who was found dead in her room on April 3, 2025.

Her body was discovered with a cloth tied around her neck and blood stains on her hands.

The breakthrough in the case came when Richard Armah, described by police as a mobile phone repairer and spinner residing in Twifo Aboabo, used the victim’s phone to make a call to one of her acquaintances.

The friend, upon recognising the number and becoming suspicious, promptly alerted the police.

Police traced the call and arrested Armah on May 5, 2025, in Twifo Aboabo.

During interrogation, Armah named Isaac Arhin as his accomplice, leading to Arhin’s subsequent arrest. The deceased’s mobile phone, which played a pivotal role in cracking the case, has since been recovered and remains in police custody as evidence.

The two suspects appeared before court on May 7, 2025, and have been remanded into police custody. They are expected to reappear in court on May 21, 2025, as investigations continue.

The murder of Tahiru Zenabu shocked residents of Kokoase, with many expressing relief at the swift intervention and arrest by police. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to help prevent similar incidents.