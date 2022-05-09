Star Assurance supports ‘Hope for Little Lives’ health outreach and surgical care lnitiative

Star Assurance Company Limited has made a donation of GH¢20,000 to the ‘Hope for Little Lives’, a non-profit organization that provides medical screening, health education and pediatric surgical care to disadvantaged communities in Ghana.
Speaking at a brief presentation ceremony, CEO of Star Assurance, Mrs. Boatemaa Barfour-Awuah said the company decided to support the ‘Hope for Little Lives’ Easter programme in Keta, the Volta Region because of the synergy between their efforts and the brand values of Star Assurance.
“We use our business and insurance products to positively impact society so we are happy to consider and support social initiatives with similar objectives,” she said, adding that it gives real meaning to its slogan of ‘Your Solid Partner’ by supporting initiatives that bring critical interventions to the needy and vulnerable in society.