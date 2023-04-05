Spiritual churches council supports Chief Imam

THE Prophets and Spiritual Council, Ghana, last Monday presented various food items to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, in support of the ongoing Ramadan fast by Muslims.

The items included 30 bags of rice, 10 bags of sugar, 10 cartons of milk, 10 cartons of tin tomatoes, 10 cartons of Milo and 10 gallons of cooking oil.

Intervention

Presenting the items, the Spiritual Leader of the council, Nakoa Prophet Nazareth Ansah Jamson, said it was around this period that Muslims in the country came together to fast and pray and ask for God’s intervention not only for their lives but for the country at large.

He said it was during such an exercise that he thought supporting the Chief Imam, which he had done over the years, was critical as he (Imam) also gave to others who called on him during the occasion of the Ramadan.

He asked for God’s blessings for the Imam and said the support was to encourage and strengthen him and Muslims in general as they carried out the spiritual exercise.

Nakoa Jamson, who is also the Founder of the Israel King of the Jews Church, used the occasion to advise Ghanaians to endeavour to have the fear of God in them and do what was upright in his sight.

Period

“We are here with a small cup of water so that when you end the fast, you can drink to the glory of God and continue with your prayer until the end of the fasting period.

“We, therefore, ask for God’s blessings for your life. He is a prayer answering God and omnipotent as well,” he said.

Responding, Sheikh Sharubutu thanked Nakoa Jamson for his regular support and prayed for God’s blessings for him.

He wished him and the council members well and prayed for God’s protection over their lives.

“God should also protect the leaders and church members as well.

As we fast, we would continue to pray for the entire country,” he said.