Speak up on cyber bullying "C/R Minister/panellists admonish women, girls"

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Mar - 20 - 2023 , 08:17

Women and girls have been urged to speak up when they are cyber bullied.



THE Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, who made the call, said women should not suffer in silence when being bullied on the digital space as speaking up and seeking help promptly could save their lives.

She emphasised that it would be unfair for women and girls to suffer bullying and shame while seeking to explore the potentials and opportunities of the digital world.

Mrs Assan was speaking at a panel discussion organised for five Senior High Schools in Cape Coast by the Department of Gender to mark International Women’s Day.

The schools were Mfantsipim School, Adisadel College, Holy Child School, St Augustine’s College and Mfanstiman Girls High School.

Other women associations from selected security agencies and groups also participated in the forum.

Great potential

Mrs Assan indicated that while the digital space held great potential for all especially women and girls, it was also a dangerous terrain that had a lot of crime and evil.

She said it was also necessary that women and girls be careful, vigilant and responsible for what they posted online.

She advised the participants to use the Internet positively to enhance their studies and to achieve their aspirations.



The panel

The panel members who were selected from the participating schools, also called for decorum in the use of the digital field by all.

Lois Ebbah from Holy Child School urged girls to seek to emulate intellectual and knowledgeable role models than concentrating on appearance in social media.

Nkumin Adomako from St Augustine’s College also urged women and girls to speak out about bullying on social media.

Stephanie Atitsogbui urged Internet users to seek prompt psychological help when they suffer from other abusive Internet users.

Others called for stringent punishment for cyber bullies and for the provision of support through counselling for persons who had suffered from traumatic experiences in the use of the Internet.

They also called for effective supervision from parents for their children as they explore the Internet to keep them safe.

Department of Gender

The Central Regional Director of the Department of Gender, Ms Richlove Amamoo, advised the students to use the Internet responsibly to push them towards their aspirations.

She urged women and girls to venture into all spheres including politics and be part of the decision-making process to impact their communities positively.

She also urged the participants to pursue their aspirations to the highest levels.