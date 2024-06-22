Featured

'Sleepy driver' crashes policeman to death at Gomoa Mpota checkpoint

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 22 - 2024 , 13:43

A driver who was reportedly dozing behind the steering wheel but refused to stop and rest has crashed a policeman to death at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region.

The incident happened at the Gomoa Mpota checkpoint on Friday, June 21, 2024 at about 11pm.

The deceased police officer has been identified as Stephen Nii Quaye, who stationed at the Winneba Divisional Police Command.

The driver was in charge of a blue Kia truck with registration number GR-6419-N.

Initial reports indicated that the police man stopped another vehicle at the checkpoint and the Kia truck appeared from behind crashed him.

The driver of the Kia truck who was reportedly dozing behind the wheel first hit two other vehicles before hitting the metal at the police checkpoint and running over the policeman.

The two other vehicles involved in the accident are a trailer with registration number GE 5468-22, and a fuel tanker with registration number GY-2186-13.

The Kia truck driver reportedly admitted that he was sleeping after the accident some eyewitnesses said.

Three persons who were on board the Kia truck got injured and are all receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

The body of the deceased policeman has been deposited at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital mortuary.