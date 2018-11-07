Six die in accident at Mpota Junction

Six persons have been confirmed dead in an accident that occurred at the Gomoa Mpota Junction on the Winneba-Accra highway last Sunday.
The accident is said to have occurred around 5 p.m. when a Sprinter bus, in its attempt to overtake other vehicles, burst a tyre and somersault a number of times before colliding with a Toyota Corolla saloon car.
Briefing
According to the Winneba District Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Superintendent of Police Mr Charles Obiri, his outfit received a distress call around 5 p.m. last Friday on the incident.
He explained that the Sprinter bus, with registration number GT 3389 -17 and heading towards Takoradi, was carrying 22 passengers.
On reaching the Mpota Junction, the driver of the bus decided to overtake some vehicles.
In the process, one of the tyres burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered off its lane and collided with the Toyota Corolla, with registration number CR 416 -17.
Victims
The victims were rushed to the Winneba Government Hospital and the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, where the six, three of them males, were pronounced dead on arrival.
Their bodies have been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.
A three-year-old boy (name withheld), whose mother was among the deceased, has, however, been referred to the Korle bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
According to Supt Obiri, 18 other passengers are currently receiving treatment at both medical facilities in Winneba.
