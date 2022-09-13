Sinapi Aba offers 300 youth vocational training opportunity

Some 300 youth from Koforidua, Suhum and other areas in the Eastern Region have been presented with training tools to enable them to undergo a three-year apprenticeship training in their choices of trade.
The Youth Apprenticeship Programme (YAP), an initiative of Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans, a non-banking financial institution, is aimed at helping to provide vocational skills and inculcate entrepreneurial orientation in the youth.
The mostly junior high school graduate beneficiaries of the programme are to be trained in trades such as dressmaking/tailoring, hairdressing, aluminium fabrication and welding, auto-electrical, auto-mechanic, tile laying and catering, among others.
Ceremony
At the ceremony to present the training tools at Suhum, the YAP Coordinator, Mrs Margaret Owusu Asare, said she was upbeat that the training would make the beneficiaries economically empowered after their training.
She said she was excited that the training would help to reduce poverty and unemployment in the Koforidua, Suhum and surrounding communities in the Eastern Region.
Mrs Asare stated that the training initiative was part of an effort to complement the government's effort at promoting skill acquisition by the youth through technical and vocational education and training education across the country.
Avenues for development
The Akyempemhene of Suhum, Nana Barima Amoako Darko, lauded Sinapi Aba for the training support, saying it would provide the youth with different avenues for development other than the regular education offered in grammar schools.
"This support will go a long way to reduce unemployment in the country and Suhum, in particular," he said.
He encouraged the trainees to be serious with the opportunity, and to put in their best to ensure they graduate, start their own businesses and employ others in the future.
The Suhum Branch Manager of Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans, Bright Adu Antwi, disclosed that the training support was part of the institution's co-operate social responsibility towards the development of the country.
He pledged the institution's commitment to continue to create initiatives that would transform the lives of the people to complement government efforts toward poverty alleviation in the country.
Background
The initiative, which started in 2003, has seen over 4,000 youth trained in various entrepreneurship skills through master craftsmen in selected fields, training beneficiaries for three years to acquire relevant skills to start their own businesses.