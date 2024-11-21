Next article: World Vision Ghana, Polytank partner to provide safe water for schools

Seychelles' President in Ghana for 100 years anniversary of return of Asantehene Agyemang Prempeh from exile

www.seychellesnewsagency.com Nov - 21 - 2024 , 10:33

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, received a warm reception on Wednesday upon landing at Accra's Kotoka International Airport for his inaugural official visit to Ghana.

The visit coincides with the 100th Anniversary celebrations of Asantehene Nana Agyeman Prempeh I's return from exile in Seychelles, underscoring historical ties between Ghana and Seychelles.

He will be in Kumasi at the weekend as the guest of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Ramkalawan and his delegation were welcomed at the airport by Ghana's Minister of State for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe.

Joining the reception were Seychelles Ambassador to Ethiopia and Ambassador-Designate to Ghana, Conrad Mederic, alongside Ghana's newly appointed High Commissioner to Seychelles, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, and other senior officials.

The official ceremony featured vibrant cultural performances, showcasing Ghana's rich heritage.

During his visit, Ramkalawan is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, aimed at deepening diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

On Saturday and Sunday, he will be in Kumasi for the 100th Anniversary celebrations of Asantehene Nana Agyeman Prempeh I's return from exile in Seychelles,

There will be a durbar of chiefs in Kumasi on Saturday, a dinner in his honour and a thanksgiving service at the Cyprian's Anglican Church.

