Fisheries Ministry to expand Aquaculture for Food and Jobs programme in northern Ghana

Mohammed Ali Nov - 21 - 2024 , 12:05

Stakeholders in Ghana’s aquaculture sector have called for urgent measures to address technical and logistical challenges as the country seeks to expand fish farming through the Aquaculture for Food and Jobs (AFJ) programme.

The calls were made during the wrap-up workshop of the Resilient Aquatic Food Systems Initiative on November 19, 2024, at the Mensvic Hotel, Accra.

The workshop, organised by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), concluded a three-year pilot project aimed at reducing Ghana’s $200 million annual fish deficit.

The initiative combined aquaculture with the use of small reservoirs in the North-East Region, providing youth groups with training and essential equipment to increase local fish production while creating jobs and improving nutrition.

Successes and Challenges of the Pilot Programme

The pilot, implemented in Langbinsi, Nalerigu, Nansoni, and Tombu, supplied communities with fish cages stocked with 4,000 tilapia fingerlings, water quality monitoring tools, and feed.

Monthly training sessions were conducted to improve participants’ technical skills, and a WhatsApp platform allowed for real-time support and problem-solving.

Nansoni and Tombu emerged as success stories, generating profits from their first production cycles and reinvesting in subsequent ones. The Nansoni Youth Group earned recognition as the Best Aquaculture Farmer in the North-East Region.

However, the initiative faced challenges in other communities. High fish mortality rates caused by poor water quality and net damage were major setbacks. Feeding inefficiencies and the lack of nearby hatcheries and feed outlets also limited productivity, particularly for farmers in remote areas.

Scaling Up Through the AFJ Programme

The government plans to expand the initiative to 24 additional reservoirs across five northern regions under the AFJ programme. This expansion aims to create more jobs for youth and women while improving food security and addressing malnutrition in northern Ghana.

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson in a speech read on her behalf described the programme’s broader goals. “This is not just about filling a fish deficit; it’s about creating sustainable livelihoods and empowering communities,” she said.

Call for Reforms and Technical Improvements

Experts at the workshop highlighted the need for systemic reforms to sustain aquaculture efforts.

Ms Sarah Appiah, a project facilitator, stressed the importance of regular and practical training to build farmers’ technical capacity. “Training must be consistent and practical to ensure that participants can manage operations effectively,” she said.

Mr Mensah Daraku urged the government to invest in local hatcheries and feed production to lower costs for remote farmers.

“Transporting inputs from southern Ghana drives up operational costs, making fish farming less viable for many,” he noted.

Other recommendations included establishing insurance schemes and disaster preparedness plans to protect farmers from risks such as flooding, which disrupted some production cycles during the pilot.

Market Access and Value Addition

Limited market access was identified as a major challenge for farmers, especially those in remote areas. Wholesalers often offered prices below market value, which reduced farmers’ profitability.

To address this, the project introduced post-harvest training, teaching farmers to salt, smoke, and process fish to extend shelf life and improve marketability.

Mr Daraku also called for partnerships with private sector actors to create value chains and open up new markets. “These partnerships can help farmers access better prices and expand their reach,” he said.

Community Involvement and Future Prospects

The programme placed a strong emphasis on community ownership, with traditional leaders playing a pivotal role in supporting youth aquaculture groups. This approach is expected to strengthen the long-term sustainability of the expanded programme.

The next phase of the AFJ programme is set to begin in early 2025, with plans to launch the National Aquaculture Development Plan (2024–2028) in December.

The government also intends to streamline licensing processes and enact a revised Fisheries and Aquaculture Law to encourage investment in the sector.

Hon. Koomson expressed confidence in the programme’s future impact. “With the right policies and investments, aquaculture can become a pillar of Ghana’s economy and a solution to our food security challenges,” she said.

The initiative aligns with Ghana’s Blue Economy agenda, which aims to sustainably use aquatic resources for economic growth.

It also supports global goals like the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.