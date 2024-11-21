Previous article: Seychelles' President in Ghana for 100 years anniversary of return of Asantehene Agyemang Prempeh from exile

World Vision Ghana, Polytank partner to provide safe water for schools

Chris Nunoo Nov - 21 - 2024 , 09:57

World Vision Ghana (WVG), a Christian relief, development and advocacy organisation, has partnered with Polytank Ghana Limited to support 13 communities with clean water, improved sanitation and sustainable community development.

The initiative is expected to bring a total storage capacity of approximately 45,000 litres of water to serve local communities, schools and healthcare facilities in the Asunafo Municipal, Goaso, Asutifi North, Ahafo Kenyase and Goaso municipalities in the Ahafo Region.

At a ceremony at the national office of World Vision Ghana in Accra last Tuesday the two institutions signed a memorandum of understanding for the provision of 26 water storage tanks under the first phase of the agreement.

The interim National Director of World Vision Ghana, Jean-Claude Mukadi, expressed optimism that the partnership would enhance the health and well-being of countless communities across the country.

He said the agreement represented a commitment to improve lives, foster resilience and build a future where every child and the community would have access to clean water and better sanitation.

SDG Six

That, Mr Mukadi said, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goal Six which aimed to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

“By leveraging the expertise of Polytank in water storage solutions and the commitment of World Vision Ghana to community empowerment and resilience, this partnership aims to promote public health and environmental sustainability in the vulnerable communities we serve,” Mr Mukadi emphasised.

Unfortunately, he said, many people in underserved regions in the country were faced with daily challenges in accessing clean water but gave the assurance that together with Polytank, “we are prepared to transform these challenges into successes.”

Mr Mukadi said Polytank Ghana Limited had shown a deep commitment not only to its business but also to the communities it served by aligning “our resources, expertise, and compassion, and therefore observed that the combined impact would be significantly greater than what could be achieved individually.

Polytank

The Head of Business at Polytank Ghana Limited, Girender Mohinani, was happy that the partnership with World Vision Ghana was coming at a time when water turbidities were reportedly very high, and stakeholders all over the country were bemoaning the levels of minerals in some water resources.

He said with the level of expertise at the expense of World Vision in the water sector, he (Mohinani) had no doubt the partnership would achieve its intended purpose.

He encouraged all to be good friends of the environment and eschew any form of practice that contributed to destroying water bodies, and added that “together we can preserve this water resource for future generations.”

Mr Mohinani said as the lead water storage manufacturer in the country, his outfit had not only supported vulnerable communities but institutions and organisations such as schools, hospitals and sports organisations to ensure that there was more sustainable access to potable water to make lives safer.

He said as the conversation on water became increasingly crucial in the country, transcending the main lack of accessibility to worrying questions about the quality of water people use in their homes, especially in rural and even some vulnerable communities.

He said it was for that reason that Polytank was prioritising the partnership with World Vision Ghana not to just give durable storage tanks to communities but to guarantee that the water that ran through those tanks was clean, safe and flowed uninterrupted.