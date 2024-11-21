Regional Minister inaugurates SOCO projects for Nandom

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Nov - 21 - 2024 , 09:57

The Upper West Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has inaugurated some projects under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Region Social Cohesion (SOCO) Project for the Nandom Municipal Assembly in the Upper West Region.

The projects are to support the beneficiary communities to meet some of their needs and also help to reduce poverty and improve the living conditions of the people.

The projects include classroom blocks, market stores, sports facilities such as lawn tennis and basketball courts, library, office accommodation for teachers and an irrigation project and toilet facility.

Communities

The beneficiary communities include Tom, Ko, Tuopari, Nabugangn and Nandom.

Inaugurating the projects, the Upper West Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, described Nandom as one of the luckiest districts in the region to have benefited from more projects under the SOCO project.

He said the district was leading in completed projects in the region and commended the Member of Parliament for Nandom, Ambrose Dery, for his effort in getting some of the projects completed.

Mr Yakubu was hopeful that the completion and inauguration of the projects would enhance the living conditions of the people and bear testimony to the rationale of the project.

He said about 50 projects under SOCO had been completed throughout the region and were awaiting inauguration. He assured the residents that they would be inaugurated and handed over to the communities for use before the end of the year.

He said there were 80 other sub projects ongoing and was hopeful that by the end of 2025, they would also be completed.

Education

Speaking at the Nandom Midwifery and Nursing Training College where the RCC inaugurated a library for the college, Mr Dery underscored the importance of education and the need to develop educational infrastructure in the municipality to provide the people with the skills to succeed in life.

Under his leadership as MP, he said every community within the Nandom Constituency had been linked to the national grid and had access to electricity.

He asked the students and the management of the college to take good care of the facilities for future generations.