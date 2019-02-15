Sefwi-Wiawso named capital of Western North Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named Sefwi Wiawso as the capital of the newly created Western North Region.
The president made the declaration shortly after midday on Friday during a ceremony to present the Constitutional Instrument (CI) 117 to the Omanhene of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, who is also President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs at the Jubilee House, Accra.
The new region brings to 15, the number of regions in the country, with the expected inauguration of the sixteenth and final one Friday afternoon, the Oti Region.
In an address at the Golden Jubilee House shortly before signing the attestation to the creation of the new region, President Akufo-Addo bemoaned the underdevelopment of the area in spite of its rich natural resources.
He said the area had fewer schools with no tertiary institution, stressing that government will work to improve the lots of the area.
