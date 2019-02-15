Dambai becomes Oti Regional capital

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named Dambai as the capital of the newly created Oti Region.
The President made the announcement Friday, February 15, 2019, at a ceremony to present the Constitutional Instrument 112 which gives the Oti Region legal backing.
President Akufo-Addo said the creation of the Oti Region and that of the other newly created ones will help in the fair distribution of national resources.
“The creation of Oti Region and in indeed the other five regions gives the nation another opportunity to reorganize the distribution of public services and infrastructure to serve better the needs of people from these new regions,” President Akufo-Addo said.
He pledged that the government will ensure that the needs of the newly created regions are met, saying “The government is determine to maintain the momentum of the success of the popular demand for the six new regions.”
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
President Akufo-Addo also pledged a GH¢20 million seed money for the region, pointing out that “Already government has allocated this year an amount of GH¢20 million, a seed capital for the development of Oti region.”
He said the current Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letse has been appointed as the caretaker minister for the Oti Region until a substantive minister is appointed for the new region.
Oti Region is the last among the six newly created regions under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo. The other regions are Western North, Ahafo, Bono East, Savannah, and North East.
Background
In October 2017, President Akufo-Addo in accordance with Article 5 (2) of the 1992 Constitution, inaugurated a nine-member Commission of Enquiry, chaired by Mr Justice S. A. Brobbey, to look into the request for the creation of new regions and give recommendations.
The commission, after holding nationwide consultations, urged the government to create the six administrative regions.
Following its report presented to the President in June 2018, the Electoral Commission (EC), in December 2018, conducted a referendum in the affected regions to seek the approval of the people.