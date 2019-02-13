Bono East Region: Akufo-Addo names Techiman as capital

President Akufo-Addo has announced Techiman as the regional capital of the newly created Bono East Region
.
In an address at the Golden Jubilee House shortly before signing the attestation to the creation of the new region, President Akufo-Addo assured that government projects would be equitably spread across the entire Bono East Region.
He also named the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister,
The Bono East Region of Ghana was carved out of the existing Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The creation of the Bono East Region is in fulfillment of a promise by the New Patriotic Party prior to the 2016 Ghana general elections.
Related Articles
Nalerigu, Damongo named capitals of North East, Savannah regions
Focus must be on regions, not capitals
Violent protests break out over Damongo as Savannah capital
Damongo named Savannah Regional capital
Upon winning the elections, Akufo-Addo created the Ministry of Regional Reorganization to oversee the policy formulation and implementation.
In all six new regions are to be created from the existing ten regions of Ghana. The other regions are Western North, Ahafo, Savannah, North East, and Oti regions.
Similar ceremonies to create the Savannah Region and North East Regions were held yesterday at the same venue. The final two, Western North and Oti regions carved out of the Western region and Volta region respectively, will be consumated on Friday, February 15.
Watch the ceremony below;