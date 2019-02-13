fbpx

Bono East Region: Akufo-Addo names Techiman as capital

President Akufo-Addo has announced Techiman as the regional capital of the newly created Bono East Region.

The President made the announcement Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at a ceremony to present the Constitutional Instrument 113 which gives the Bono East Region legal backing.

In an address at the Golden Jubilee House shortly before signing the attestation to the creation of the new region, President Akufo-Addo assured that government projects would be equitably spread across the entire Bono East Region.

He also named the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr Evans Opoku-Bobie as the caretaker Minister for the new region assuring that a native of Bono East would soon be appointed substantive Minister.

The Bono East Region of Ghana was carved out of the existing Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana.


The creation of the Bono East Region is in fulfillment of a promise by the New Patriotic Party prior to the 2016 Ghana general elections.

Upon winning the elections, Akufo-Addo created the Ministry of Regional Reorganization to oversee the policy formulation and implementation.

In all six new regions are to be created from the existing ten regions of Ghana. The other regions are Western North, Ahafo, Savannah, North East, and Oti regions.

Similar ceremonies to create the Savannah Region and North East Regions were held yesterday at the same venue. The final two, Western North and Oti regions carved out of the Western region and Volta region respectively, will be consumated on Friday, February 15.

Watch the ceremony below;