See the new transport fares effective May 17

Kweku Zurek May - 16 - 2023 , 07:38

Transport operators have reached a consensus to lower fares starting from Wednesday, May 17, 2023, following a continuous decrease in the prices of petroleum products in recent weeks.

In a press release issued on Monday, May 15, the Road Transport Operators announced their decision. The statement, jointly signed by Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, General Secretary of the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council, and Godfred Adulbire, General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), emphasized that the fare adjustment aligns with the "Administrative Arrangement on Public Transport Fares," taking into account the observed reductions in petroleum prices during this period.

The revised fares will be applicable to shared taxis, intra-city (trotro), intercity (long-distance buses), and haulage vehicles. The operators urged commercial transport providers to adhere to the new fares and display them prominently at their loading terminals.

"We kindly request all operators, commuters, and the general public to cooperate fully to ensure the successful implementation of the revised fares," the statement further advised.

Read the entire release below;