See the areas that will be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on May 3, 4 & 5

GraphicOnline May - 03 - 2025 , 15:59 1 minute read

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a series of planned maintenance exercises scheduled for this weekend and the beginning of next week, aimed at improving service reliability and infrastructure performance in parts of the Greater Accra Region.

The maintenance works will take place on Saturday, 3rd May; Sunday, 4th May; and Monday, 5th May, 2025, with each operation expected to cause temporary power outages in specific areas.

On Saturday, May 3, maintenance activities will occur between 9:00am and 2:00pm. The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and its surrounding areas are expected to be affected by the power disruption.

On Sunday, May 4, the ECG will extend its maintenance operations from 9:00am to 5:00pm. The affected areas on this day will include Airport Hills, Martey Tsuru, Obedibem, Mayfair Estate and nearby communities.

The final leg of the maintenance will take place on Monday, May 5, from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Residents of Lakeside Estate, New Legon, Dawu, Rosa Rosa, Akropong, Abiriw, Adukrom, Aperede and the surrounding areas will be affected.

In all the notices issued via ECG's official platforms, the company apologised for any inconvenience the maintenance may cause. “ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” the company stated.

ECG has reiterated that these planned outages are essential to ensure continued efficiency and quality in power supply services. Customers in the affected areas are advised to take the necessary precautions and plan accordingly.