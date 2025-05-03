Next article: See the areas that will be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on May 3, 4 and 5

Rains cause havoc at Aburi Sec Tec

Joshua Bediako Koomson May - 03 - 2025 , 16:11 2 minutes read

Last Thursday's rain at Aburi in the Eastern Region has plunged the Aburi Senior High and Technical School into crisis, severely damaging key facilities and disrupting academic activities in the school.

The storm ripped off the roofs of several classroom blocks and partially damaged the girls’ dormitory.

The school’s dining hall was also left in ruins, forcing students to eat under harsh and unsafe conditions.

Three classrooms used by final-year students were among the worst affected.

Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education visited the school on Friday to assess the extent of the damage.

Current situation

During the visit, it was observed that teaching and learning had been significantly disrupted, with many students lacking desks and shelter.

Exposed electrical wires from damaged roofs were also seen, posing a serious risk to student safety.

Some students were seen assisting school staff in clearing debris and salvaging what was left.

Challenges

Headmistress Joyce Appiah described the situation as dire and recurring.

“This is something we face almost every year during the rainy season,” she said.

She explained that although the government had constructed new dormitory blocks for both boys and girls, they remain unused due to the lack of bedding and furniture.

She appealed to the authorities to provide the necessary resources so the school could restore normal operations.

She also pointed out that a newly completed 12-unit GETFund classroom block could not be used due to a lack of desks.

“To ensure that academic work continues, we’re forced to move furniture between the assembly hall and classrooms daily. Even visual arts students are using dining tables for their practicals,” she lamented.

With mock examinations set to begin next week and preparations for the WASSCE underway, Madam Appiah made an urgent plea for government intervention.

“We are grateful for the infrastructure, but we need immediate support, beds, desks and chairs, to ensure that teaching and learning can continue smoothly. If it rains again, the situation could get even worse,” she stated.