Four remanded over deadly sand clash at Asiyaw that left five dead

Mohammed Ali May - 04 - 2025 , 08:25 1 minute read

Four people have been arrested in connection with last week’s shooting incident at Asiyaw, near Akwane-Dobro in the Eastern Region, which led to the deaths of five people.

The incident occurred on Monday, April 29, 2025, during a violent clash between two groups over sand-winning activities in the area.

In a statement, the Ghana Police Service said the Eastern South Regional Police Command arrested the suspects from separate locations following initial investigations.

The suspects, Samuel Atsu Forson, also known as Alanyo, Freeheart Kweku Sedonu, Kwesi Prince, and Benjamin Adzalekor, were later arraigned before the Osino District Court on Thursday, May 2, 2025.

Forson, Sedonu, and Prince were remanded into prison custody, while Adzalekor was remanded into police custody. All four are expected to reappear before the court on Wednesday, May 8, 2025.

According to the police, the suspects would be taken through the legal process.

It added that investigations were still ongoing to determine the full circumstances that led to the incident.