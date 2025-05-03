Previous article: See the areas that will be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on May 3, 4 & 5

Takoradi: Dawn swoop leads to arrest of suspected drug dealers

Gertrude Ankah May - 03 - 2025 , 12:39 1 minute read

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) on Saturday stormed a suspected den of drug addicts in Takoradi and arrested a number of suspects.

According to NACOC officials, the raid resulted in the arrest of several individuals believed to be connected to narcotics distribution networks in the Western Regional capital.

They said they seized an undisclosed quantity of suspected illicit drugs.

NACOC says it was going to do laboratory analysis to determine the exact type and volume of the drugs seized.