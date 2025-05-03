Next article: Chiefs and people of Essuowin raise funds to establish senior high school

School feeding caterers urge President Mahama to reverse contract terminations

Jemima Okang Addae May - 03 - 2025 , 12:18 2 minutes read

The School Feeding Caterers Association has called on President John Dramani Mahama to reverse the termination of their contracts.

According to them, the sudden decision risks plunging them into financial hardship and also contradicts assurances given during his presidential campaign.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Nana Otu Sakyi-Amo, their president expressed disappointment over the abrupt cancellations, which she described as both unexpected and distressing.

She recalled that President Mahama had pledged, during his campaign, to support school feeding caterers by increasing feeding grants and ensuring they were well catered for.

While the increase in grants has been implemented, Sakyi-Amo stated that the decision to cancel contracts sharply contradicts those promises.

“This is not what he promised us,” she said in a television interview with Channel One on Friday, May 2, 2025.

“He [President] didn’t promise putting us into debts or letting bankers chase us from our homes because we’ve borrowed money to buy foodstuffs.”

Sakyi-Amo noted that many caterers had already taken loans and stocked food in anticipation of the upcoming school term. With public schools set to reopen next week, she said the cancellation has left them stranded and financially vulnerable.

She appealed for urgent intervention from President Mahama, stating that without a clear directive from the government by Monday, the school feeding programme may face disruption.

“We are still pleading with His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to come out and speak through the ministry by Monday, so we can go back and cook for the children,” she added.

