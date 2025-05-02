Featured

Ghana School Feeding Programme terminates all caterer contracts nationwide

Graphic.com.gh May - 02 - 2025 , 16:35 1 minute read

The Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has announced the immediate termination of contracts for all caterers engaged under the initiative across the country.

In an official statement dated May 2, 2025, the GSFP directed that no current caterer should provide meals for the third term of the 2024/2025 academic year.

“Please be informed that contracts of all caterers of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) nationwide have been terminated with immediate effect. Accordingly, no existing caterer on the programme should cook for the third term of the 2024/2025 academic year,” the statement read.

The Secretariat, however, assured affected caterers that all outstanding payments for the previous term would be settled. “All outstanding arrears for the second term of the 2024/2025 academic year will be paid in due course,” it stated.

The termination, according to the GSFP, forms part of a broader restructuring effort aimed at improving the efficiency and impact of the programme.

“As part of its ongoing restructuring exercise, the GSFP Secretariat will soon announce the modalities for the recruitment of new caterers,” the notice added.

Read the full statement below;