Samira Bawumia urges action to combat climate change

The wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Samira Bawumia, has underscored the need for immediate action to address the problem of climate change.
She said Ghana was doing everything possible to overcome the problem of climate change.
Mrs Bawumia stated this when she visited the Ghana Pavilion at the ongoing climate change conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, Scotland yesterday.
She described the ongoing climate conference as a success story and lauded the Ghanaian delegation to the conference for the impressive representations.
She further said Ghana was making significant strides as far as climate change was concerned.
Gender day
Yesterday was declared as Gender Day at the COP 26.
It was aimed at recognising and celebrating gender equality as well as the empowerment of women and girls in climate change policy and action.
Mrs Bawumia had earlier addressed one of the UN meetings at the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Seven Pavilion.
Ambassador
Mrs Bawumia, who is the Global Ambassador for the Clean Cooking Alliance, said "I speak to gender issues and clean cooking issues and how they impact on gender equality"
"We are looking at how the energy transition is not possible without gender equality, especially looking at all the SDGs," she said.
She said the agreements that had been signed by Ghana at the conference were critical as the country needed to look at how it could play its role during the conversations and to see what it could do to mitigate the climate disaster threatening the world.
Commendation
"So well done to all of us you and to the technical people who are here.
You have been working for weeks now and congratulations to all of you.
The nation is behind you.
Keep doing what you are doing, we hope that we would see the results in the coming months," she said.
She pledged her support to the country's team and commended the team members for the good work they were doing.
The Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Dr Henry Kokofu, who received Mrs Bawumia, briefed her about a memorandum of understanding that was signed between the EPA and Mercuria Energy.