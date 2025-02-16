Next article: Otumfuo urges government to go after 'big fishes' in galamsey fight

Sam George: Minister requests CVs of all directors and senior management at Communications Ministry

The Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation (MoCDTI) has commenced a strategic human resource restructuring initiative, aimed at realigning its operations with the President’s vision for governance reform.

A media advisory issued on Saturday confirmed that the restructuring process is designed to “optimise efficiency and effectiveness within the Ministry, its agencies, and affiliated programs.”

As part of the initiative, the Minister Sam Nartey George had earlier requested the CVs of all Directors and senior management staff, a move that signalled an imminent leadership realignment.

The first phase of the restructuring has already taken effect, impacting key institutions, including the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Ghana Digital Acceleration Programme, a partnership with the World Bank.

The advisory further noted that additional changes within the Ministry and its agencies are expected in the coming weeks.

The Minister also expressed appreciation for the commitment and service of the Ministry’s staff, extending best wishes for their continued professional endeavours.

This restructuring is expected to enhance the Ministry’s operational framework and further drive innovation in Ghana’s digital and communications sector.

The Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation oversees key aspects of Ghana’s digital transformation agenda, including telecommunications regulation, digital infrastructure development, and technology-driven governance reforms.

The ongoing restructuring aligns with broader governmental efforts to modernise public administration and improve service delivery.