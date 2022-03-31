Revised Ga Bible, Ga-English version launched

A revised Ga Bible and the Ga-English Standard Version (Ga-ESV) Diglot Bible have been launched by the Bible Society of Ghana (BSG) at the Peniel Presbyterian Church in Accra.
The Ga-ESV Diglot is the second to be launched three years after the Asante Twi-English Standard Version Diglot was launched in 2019.
Even though other local languages have been translated by the society, only two Diglot Bibles have so far been launched. A diglot is a bilingual edition of a book.
The General-Secretary of the BSG, Dr Enoch Aryee-Atta, said the purpose of the diglot was to assist Christians interact with the scriptures for better understanding by comparing the text in two languages.
“Our mission requires that we do not only make the Bible accessible to people, but also help them to understand and apply the principles of God’s word to their lives,” he said.
The revised Bible, Dr Aryee-Atta said, would enable Ga speakers to relate to God’s word in a meaningful way and add some value to their lives.
Significance
He said in purchasing the Bible, they would “be helping the Bible Society of Ghana to fulfill its mandate of making God’s word available, affordable and usable to transform lives”.
“I will like to encourage all who are gathered here to be active participants in this historic moment of celebration by purchasing copies of this maiden Ga-English Diglot for yourselves, your families and your churches,” the General-Secretary said.
He further explained that the Ga version was translated from the original Hebrew, Aramaic and Greek texts and not from the English standard version.
According to him, the next Bible to be launched would be the Ewe-English standard version for the Ewe speaking community.
The President of the BSG, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, said the essence of translating the Bible into our local languages was to promote easy understanding and reading of God’s word in one’s language.
“The importance of the Bible is that, when you open it, you see the word of God in your language. Sometimes you cannot find an English version of a word but once you open the Ga version, you would be able to understand the word from your own language,” he added.
BSG
The Bible Society of Ghana is a non-denominational and inter-denominational Christian organisation.
It exists to ensure that the vision of making Bibles affordable and available is achieved.
The Bible translation began in 1965 during the establishment of the BSG.
Currently, the society has translated the Bible into nine major Ghanaian languages. They are Asante Twi, Akuapem Twi, Mfantse, Ewe, Dagbani, Dangme, Nzema, Esahie and Ga.
In pursuit of its mission, the organisation deals in translations, distribution, Bible engagement and fundraising programmes.