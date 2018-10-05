Retract and apologise to Korankye-Ankrah - Pentecostal Council

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has called on Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, to retract and issue an apology to Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, for spreading falsehood on him in a video he circulated in the media
.
According to the statement, Rev. Owusu Bempah in the said
It said Rev. Owusu Bempah himself admitted that the Apostle General did not mention his name in his teachings, therefore, GPCC was at a loss as to why Rev. Owusu
According to the GPCC, upon its own investigations as a Council, has noted that all the allegations of bleaching and lewdness levelled against the Apostle General were blatant falsehoods.
“The Apostle General has not resided in or attended any of the places and schools Rev. Owusu Bempah mentioned in his reaction. Those who know the Apostle General's family, know that three out of his four children are fair.
“Does it mean
According to GCPP, “as Rev. Owusu Bempah himself said in his reaction, he should rather be picking issues with the journalists and media houses who decided to post his picture alongside the Apostle General's teaching videos.
“The Apostle General has no hands at all in those posts and publications and we wish to point out that GPCC and its honourable National Executive Council (NEC) members have no personal grudges against Rev. Owusu Bempah and would not allow anybody to unjustifiably sling mud against any of its members”.