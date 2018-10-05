Human Trafficking Ambassador an honour — Joycelyn Tetteh

The NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi, Ms Joycelyn Tetteh, has described her nomination as Anti Human Trafficking Ambassador for Ghana by the International Organisation on Migration (IOM) as welcome news that will encourage her to work hard.
Ms Tetteh, who is a member of the Women’s Caucus in Parliament, noted that her new position was an honour that would challenge her to give of her best.
Ms Tetteh was named the ambassador at the regional launch of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to combat human trafficking in Accra.
Role
The SOPs will serve as a one-stop reference point for identifying and handling human-trafficking cases.
The MP for North Dayi said her main role as an anti-human trafficking ambassador was to play a lead role in the fight against human trafficking.
Ms Tetteh said she had plans to create more awareness of the subject and sensitise people to the ill effects of human trafficking.
"With the help of the just-launched SOP, I intend to bring together all stakeholders to create a formidable team against this modern-day slavery".
She said she intended to work with non-governmental organisations and other agencies to raise funds to support victims of human trafficking in their reintegration process back into the society.
Background
“With a legal background, I clearly understand the Human Trafficking Act 2005 (Act 694) which prohibits all forms of human trafficking. I have also been actively involved in stakeholder efforts to help curb the issue of human trafficking.
“I believe that I was selected as an ambassador because of the efforts I put in towards the fight against human trafficking,” she said.
Comments
Ms Tetteh said the most effective way of ending human trafficking in Ghana and beyond was by using the ‘whole Village’ approach where everyone took part in the fight against human trafficking.
“Let’s be each other’s keeper. We must report any suspicious behaviour to the appropriate authorities.
“Human Trafficking is very inhuman and no one under any circumstance should be denied his or her freedom,” she said.
Human trafficking, she said, was a serious crime which resulted in an abhorrent abuse of dignity and human rights, especially with women and children, adding that “such an act is unacceptable and as Ghanaians, we must take a position of zero tolerance towards trafficking in human beings for sexual and labour exploitation”.
