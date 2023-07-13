Repatriation operations will be done without compromising rights of refugees – National Security

Graphic.com.gh Jul - 13 - 2023 , 12:19

The repatriation of refugees will be done without compromising the rights of refugees, the Ministry of National Security has said.

Any operation that will be undertaken by the government to repatriate refugees back to their countries will be done in accordance with international protocols, it said.

Reacting to claims that there is an ongoing deliberate and targeted operation, spearheaded by the Ghana Armed Forces, to forcibly repatriate Burkinabe refugees from Ghana, the Ministry in a statement noted that the report is false.

In the press release issued on Thursday, July 13, the Ministry assured that all operations related to repatriation will be undertaken without compromising the rights of refugees and displaced persons from neighbouring countries.

“Contrary to claims that displaced Burkinabes are being forced out of Ghana, a repatriation process has been instituted at the reception centre to aid the movement of Burkinabes who wish to return to their country. The repatriation process is consistent with international protocols on the management of refugees and has so far, been implemented in collaboration with Burkinabe Immigration Authorities along the Ghana-Burkina Faso border,” the release from the Ministry of National Security said.

It added, “The Government of Ghana, while reaffirming its determination to safeguard the peace, stability and territorial integrity of the country, and promote the welfare of the citizens of the country, would continue to undertake the necessary operations without compromising values, such as respect for human rights, including the rights of refugees and displaced persons from neighbouring countries.”

Below is a copy of the release: