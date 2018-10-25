Relocation for National Cathedral "a blessing in disguise" – Scholarship Secretariat

The Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang, has described the relocation plans of the secretariat to pave way for the construction of the national cathedral as a “blessing in disguise”.
According to him, staff of the secretariat are “very much elated about this”; since according to him, the current office of the secretariat does not communicate its mandate well enough.
The Scholarship Secretariat has been given the option of relocating to Ridge, Labone or around the Independence Square; and according to Mr Agyemang, the relocation plans are in their final stages.
“We have been asked to pick out of the lot because of the strategic position that the scholarship secretariat plays in the development of our country.”
“The onus is now on us as a secretariat to choose from the three options that have been discussed and I hope that by the end of next week, we will be able to come out with where we want to go.”
Mr. Agyeman added that not much refurbishment was needed at the locations presented to them.
Read also: National Cathedral priority among priorities — Akufo-Addo
How can National Cathedral be a ‘priority among priorities’? – TUC rejects President’s position
National Cathedral suit will not delay - Supreme Court
The current building housing the secretariat
Priority of priorities
President Nana Akufo-Addo is keen on making the cathedral one of his government’s legacies.
“People will ask if it (national cathedral) is a priority. It is a priority among priorities. We’ll never find enough money to do everything we want to do. But we have to begin, and that’s what we have started,” he has said of the controversial project.
The government is to provide 14-acres of public land for the project while the Christian community is to fund the construction.
Some nine justices of the Court of Appeal as well as other judicial staff occupying bungalows around the site earmarked for the project have been asked to vacate to make way for the construction of the 5,000-seater capacity facility.
They are to move into temporary residential buildings pending the construction of some 21 new bungalows on the Second Circular Road – Cantonments in Accra.
These will be completed and handed over by January 2020.