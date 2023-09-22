Reconsider widespread adoption of synthetic turfs - Dr Wilson

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Sep - 22 - 2023

Government has been advised to relook at the building of synthetic astro turfs programme considering it's immense negative impact on the environment.

A lecturer at the UCC, Dr Edward Wilson Ansah gave the caution said the synthetic turf concept held negative effects on the environment.

Dr Wilson was speaking at a workshop for stakeholders in sports development on climate change and sports in Cape Coast on Thursday.

It was attended by athletes, sports managers, physical education teachers media personnel and coaches.

It was organised by the National Sports Authority and the University of Cape Coast to create awareness on the climate change it's impact on sports and how to mitigate the impact through sports.

Dr Wilson who is the head of the faculty of science and technology made the call when explained that every synthetic turf produced 1500 tonnes of CO2 in its life time which impacts the environment negatively.

He said it was worrying that many developed economies were moving away from it many developing countries were embracing it's use.

Moreover he said it's injuries of synthetic turfs were known to be more severe.

Dr Wilson queried arrangements for the disposal of synthetic turfs if they outlived their usefulness.

"We will be dumping poison surroundings and it will continue to emit carbons into the environment," he stated.

Eco friendly facilities

Dr Wilson called for eco friendly sports facilities and lifestyles to reduce the negative effects on the climate.

He called on stakeholders in sports to use sports to create awareness on the need to protect the environment.

He said evidence available indicated that half of cities that hosted Olympic games may not be able to host the games again by 2050 due to climate change.

He said climate change was critically affecting seasons and the games adding that from air pollution, to wild fires, floods and high temperatures and snow.

He observed that this had impacted facilities, timing and attire and tournament durations and preparation impacting sports globally.

He called for attitudinal changes to adopt more eco friendly behaviours to promote a healthier environment.

Use platform

The Central Regional Director of the NSA, Alexander Tieku observed that sports had a great following and it was important to use the platform to educate all on the urgency to adopt proper behaviours.