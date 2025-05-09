Featured

Recent cedi gains are sustainable, not temporary — Finance Minister assures

Jemima Okang Addae May - 09 - 2025 , 15:28 2 minutes read

The Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has assured the public that the recent appreciation of the cedi is not a short-term event but the result of deliberate and strategic economic governance.

Speaking during a meeting with the leadership of the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG), Dr Forson reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining currency stability.

“I want to use this opportunity to assure all of you that what you are seeing — the appreciation of the cedi — will not only continue but will be sustained,” he said.

He explained that the strengthening of the cedi is due to prudent economic planning and timely interventions, and not by chance.

“The stability and appreciation you are witnessing is not a knee-jerk reaction; it is the product of careful, well-thought-out planning,” he emphasised.

The Ghanaian cedi has seen notable gains in recent weeks, appreciating significantly against major foreign currencies. The interbank rate currently stands at around GH¢13.29 to the US dollar — a marked improvement from levels above GH¢16 earlier this year.

Dr Forson reminded stakeholders that stabilising the local currency, reducing inflation, and creating jobs were among his top priorities upon assuming office. He reiterated the government's commitment to delivering on these objectives.

“This is not a nine-day wonder. There will be stability, the cedi will be stronger, and we expect you to support these efforts so that Ghanaians can feel the impact,” he added.

Read the full statement below;