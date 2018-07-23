Read Graphic and win GH¢1000 daily from today

The stage is set for the commencement of one of the most rewarding promotions for readers of the various brands in the stables of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), as the company, in partnership with Devtraco Limited, rolls out a promotion with two houses and other prizes at stake.
Dubbed: the “Devtraco Graphic Dream Home Promo”, the promotion, which starts today and ends on January 22, 2019, will reward winners on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.Follow @Graphicgh
Items such as mobile phones, cash prizes of GH¢1,000 daily, GH¢5,000 for two winners every month, one iPhone monthly, 10 Samsung smart phones monthly, one two-bedroom penthouse after 90 days and one two-bedroom penthouse after 180 days are for grabs.
Speaking to the Daily Graphic about the promotion, the Director in charge of Marketing and Sales at the GCGL, Mr Franklin Sowa, said the overall objective of the promo was to reward loyal readers of the company's newspapers and online portal.
“The core objective is to increase our single-copy sales by way of maintaining our existing readers and also attracting potential readers,” he said.
Participation
Throwing light on how the promotion would be conducted, Mr Sowa said readers “can join the promo by submitting newspaper cutouts, playing the SMS-based trivia game through texting WIN to shortcode 2018 or visiting the Devtraco, Graphic & Vokacom websites”.
Under the newspaper category of the promotion, he said, readers “are expected to buy the various brands of newspapers, such as the Daily Graphic, The Mirror, Graphic Showbiz, Junior Graphic, Graphic Sports and Graphic Business and submit a promotional cutout page at designated points”.
For the website, Mr Sowa explained that there would be a unique code on Graphic Online — www.graphic.com.gh — as well as the website of Devtraco Limited — www.devtraco.com— and that of Vokacom — www.vokacom.net — where readers could go to access the unique codes to enable them to participate in the promo.
“There will be three unique codes on our website daily,” he explained, stating that when readers accessed the unique codes online, “you need to SMS them to the platform and because they are integrated, you will get certain scoring for being online and there is a premium on the unique codes,” he said.
With the SMS, he said, participants could subscribe to the promo by sending a predefined message “WIN” to the shortcode 2018.
“Participants can cancel their subscription at any time during the promotion by sending a free-of-charge SMS with the keyword STOP to the shortcode,” he added.
Mr Sowa said under the SMS engagement, readers “are expected to answer some simple questions, after which they will be directed to pick their unique codes on the websites of the promo partners”.
Winners
He said the two ultimate winners at the end of the promo would be given a two-bedroom house each built by Devtraco Limited.
The six-month promo, he said, would be run in two parts and that one of the two-bedroom houses would be given in the first three months and the other at the end of the promo.
“So after the 90 days, we will give out the first house, then after 180 days, we give out the second house,” Mr Sowa explained, adding that the weekly and monthly draws would, however, continue from day one till the end of the promo.
Touching on the cash prizes, he said two people would each win GH¢5,000 every month, while one iPhone would be given out every month.
In addition, he said, 10 Samsung smart phones would be given out every month to the winners.