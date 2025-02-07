Featured

Rawlings foundation petitions Parliament over MP’s remarks

Mohammed Ali Feb - 07 - 2025 , 12:51 4 minutes read

The J.J. Rawlings Foundation has petitioned Parliament to investigate remarks made against the late former President Jerry John Rawlings and his daughter, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, on the floor of the House.

In a letter dated February 4, 2025, and addressed to Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, the foundation described the comments made during proceedings on January 4 as offensive and false.

The petition, signed by Executive Director Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings, called for a parliamentary inquiry and a retraction.

The foundation argued that the remarks unfairly diminished the legacy of Ghana’s first president of the Fourth Republic and sought to discredit Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings’ work as a three-term opposition MP for Klottey Korle.

It urged Parliament to uphold the dignity of past leaders and ensure that debates in the House remained respectful.

The petition outlined former President Rawlings’ role in guiding Ghana through political and economic challenges from 1979, through his tenure as chairman of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), and into the Fourth Republic and cautioned against attempts to distort his contributions.

It also criticised the way Dr Agyeman-Rawlings was addressed in Parliament, calling it disrespectful and an attack on women in public service.

Read below the full statement:

The Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin

Speaker

Parliament of Ghana

Accra

February 4, 2025

Dear Right Honourable Speaker,

PETITION TO INVESTIGATE UNSAVOURY COMMENTS ON FORMER PRESIDENT RAWLINGS AND HONOURABLE ZANETOR AGYEMAN-RAWLINGS

The J.J. Rawlings Foundation has learnt with absolute disbelief the unprintable words uttered by a New Patriotic Party member of parliament against the late former President of the Republic, Jerry John Rawlings and his daughter, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday January 4, 2025.

Mr. Speaker, the toxic and untruthful comments were not only an indictment on Parliament but on the entire country. It exposed a desire by a select few members of Parliament to hide under the guise of the August House to provoke a toxic atmosphere within the political environment.

President Rawlings was the first President of the Fourth Republic and was instrumental in nurturing the current political dispensation which is the longest and most successful in our country’s history. His exceptional sacrifice, selfless leadership and unrelenting commitment to rebuilding our political and socio-economic fabric was evident from his first emergence onto Ghana’s political scene on May 15th 1979, and throughout his chairmanship of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), into the 4th Republic as Ghana’s First President of the Fourth Republic.

He took difficult decisions that Ghana required to uplift her out of political and economic turmoil. He took a tough stance on right and wrong at a time when Ghana had lost her societal moral fibre. He was indeed ‘Ghana’s Strong Man’ which allowed others the luxury to be weak on unpopular and tough decisions.

Internationally President Rawlings is admired and recognized for his commitment to a participatory leadership approach and his anti-corruption credentials. It is totally dishonest for anyone to attempt to reduce his legacy in one misguided moment of flippancy.

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has been an effective, efficient and reliable MP since 2017. More so holding on to her seat as an opposition member of parliament and winning three times in a row is no small feat. For a colleague MP to crudely shut her down during Parliamentary proceedings exposes his misogyny and bias against women, but more so, it is a matter of gross abuse and disrespect that cannot be ignored, Mr. Speaker.

Mr. Speaker, it is disheartening and disturbing when the House that is expected to protect the image and reputation of past leaders of this country who worked hard to maintain and protect institutions like Parliament, receive abuse and offensive behaviour as occurred on Tuesday January 4, 2025.

As an institution formally established to record, protect and highlight the enduring legacy of former President Jerry John Rawlings, we on behalf of millions of Ghanaians formally petition the Parliament of Ghana to investigate the matter and compel the offending member of Parliament to acknowledge responsibility and retract the defamatory remark which was inflammatory, despicable, unconscionable and disgraceful.

Your urgent action on the matter will be appreciated.

Yours Sincerely,

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings

(Executive Director)