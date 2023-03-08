Prudential Life celebrates women on International Day

Daily Graphic Mar - 08 - 2023 , 08:52

In connection with International Women’s Day, which falls today, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana has given an assurance that it will continue to provide the framework of inclusivity and support for women of different backgrounds.

In a statement issued in Accra yesterday ahead of the celebration, the company said women had always been the bedrock of any society.

“Over the years, Prudential Life has carefully innovated products that protect vulnerable people - women and their children - in the event of misfortune.

“Just like anywhere else, women are central to the story of Ghana. From funding political parties to handing down values and food recipes, the list of contributions is endless,” a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prudential Life Ghana, Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah, said

Role of women

“As Prudential Life, we recognise the role that women play and that is why we have consistently worked to create an environment where they can thrive and meaningfully contribute their quota.

“Our own leadership team is composed of 71 per cent female, led by the able hands, including the CEO, who steers the affairs of one of the leading insurance companies in Ghana,” the statement said.

Adoptionally, it said two main income generation channels of Prudential Life - the commercial and distribution function - were led by women, who had risen through the ranks to the top.

The statement said in all the activities of the company, the plan was to ensure that women were not deprived of the opportunity to make the most out of life.

“Beyond this, our social responsibility policies focus on empowering girls and women.

Our financial literacy outreach targeted at market women equips them with knowledge and tools to make informed financial decisions.

Collaborations

The company said many of its collaborations targeted women and mentioned, for instance, in 2014, when together with Plan International, they sponsored the secondary education of 500 female students, giving them an opportunity to further their education.

“We continue to collaborate with the United Nations Population Fund Ghana to reach head porters (kayayei) by providing training on reproductive health, personal hygiene and monetisable skills to improve and maintain their quality of life,” it added.