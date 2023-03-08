Apostle Amponsah Frimpong chairs CACI

Daily Graphic Mar - 08 - 2023 , 08:32

The General Secretary of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) International, Apostle Samuel Amponsah Frimpong, has been elected the new Chairman of the church.

In an election for executive positions supervised by the electoral commission of the church, he polled 676 votes out of the 1,084 ballots cast to beat his contender, Reverend Augustine Bugyei, who had 308 votes.

Apostle Frimpong succeeds Apostle George Yeboah, who has completed his term of office.

The election took place at the 66th Ministerial and General Council Meeting of the church from February 20 – 23, this year in Accra.



Other positions

A statement from the church said other executive positions included the former Missions Director of the church, Apostle Samuel Addai-Kusi, who was elected the General Secretary.

He polled 633 votes against Rev. Augustine Ekuban, who had 343 votes, while one ballot was rejected.

The position of Christian Education Director was won by Rev. Asumadu Kyeremeh with 663 votes, with Rev. David Biney polling 322 votes.

The Evangelism Director, Apostle Prosper Agbagblo, retained his position with 908 votes against Apostle D. H. Okyere, who had 72 votes, with one ballot rejected.

Apostle George Peter Derry won the position of Missions Director with 632 votes, while Rev. Emmanuel Awotwe had 345 votes.

The new Prophetic Director position went to Rev. Samuel Kpeli Mensah with 507 votes against Rev. Baffour Awuah with 471 votes.

Electoral college

Per Article 9 Section 2 of the 2019 Constitution of the church, the electoral college was made up of members of the executive council, full time ministers, territorial administration members, three representatives from each area, as well as representatives from selected missionary areas in Ghana and foreign missions.

Others are departmental heads at the general headquarters, two representatives from the Good Women Ministry National Management, Youth/Casa National Management, Men’s Ministry National Management and Children’s Ministry National Management.Heads of subsidiaries or representatives are allowed as observers.

The church will announce a date for the induction ceremony.

Background

The Christ Apostolic Church International, founded by Apostle Peter Newman Anim, who is acclaimed to be the father of Pentecostalism in Ghana, is the first and mother of pentecostal churches in the country, from which the Church of Pentecost, the Apostolic Church Ghana, the Ghana Apostolic, the Assemblies of God and many others emerged.