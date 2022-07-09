Project to treat wastewater for farming underway

A research project to treat wastewater for supply to urban farmers in Accra for the cultivation of vegetables is underway.
The research is being implemented by the Science and Technology Policy Institute (STEPRI) of the Scientific and Industrial Researcfh (CSIR), the CSIR-Water Research Institute (CSIR-WRI), the CSIR-Institute of Industrial Research (CSIR-IIR) and the Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL).
It is funded by the European Union Commission under its “Achieving wider uptake of water-smart solutions” (Wider uptake).
The project is built around a set of innovative circular economy solutions co-developed by research institutions, water utilities and private businesses from industrial sectors with high water consumption, high use of material resources and energy in the areas of agriculture industry, building and manufacturing materials industry and energy supply.
Wider uptake is being implemented by a consortium of research and water utility organisations across Europe and Africa, and showcases five demonstrations in four European countries namely Czech Republic, Italy, Netherlands and Norway with Ghana being the only country representing Africa.
The Ghana case aims to research and develop treated wastewater to be supplied to urban vegetable farmers in Accra.
Statement
A statement signed by the Director, CSIR-STEPRI, Dr Wilhemina Quaye, said the demonstration would facilitate the utilisation of treated wastewater for urban agriculture, adding that the demonstration had commenced with farmers on the CSIR-WRI premises.
Also, the statement said: “Apart from demonstrating the use of treated wastewater for farming, the project will support SSGL, the industry partners, to produce biochar from treated sludge.”
The demonstration, it said, would promote the adoption of biochar for fuel among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Accra.
The objective of the Ghana Demonstration Cases is to develop and demonstrate a value chain for use of treated wastewater for urban agriculture and promotion of biochar as a substitute for wood-based fuel among SMEs, which can reduce deforestation through a reduction in dependence on wood-based fuel.