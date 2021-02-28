Prof Frimpong Boateng leads vaccine development and manufacturing in Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng to lead a vaccine development and manufacturing committee in Ghana.
This is line with President Akufo-Addo's determination to ensure that vaccines are developed and manufactured in Ghana.
He said the committee under the chairmanship of the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, who is a world renowned scientist is to formulate a concrete plan of action towards vaccine development and manufacturing in Ghana.
President Akufo-Addo made this known when he updated Ghanaians on measures being taken to fight the pandemic in Ghana on Sunday night [February 28, 2021].
Read also: Akufo-Addo, Bawumia to take COVID-19 vaccine live on TV Monday morning
President Akufo-Addo said the roll out of the vaccination campaign in Ghana does not mean that "we should let our guard down, to discard the safety protocols that has served us well thus far."
"We cannot afford to let our guard down. Let us continue to wash our hands under running water and take social distancing, refrain from shaking hands and hugging and most importantly wear our masks. We mist remember that the virus continues to jeopardize our lives and livelihoods."
As of Friday, February 26, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ghana stood at 5444. Daily infection rate is 400 and 77,972 recoveries have been recorded as of now.
191 more people have passed away in February to bring the total number of deaths to 607 since March 2020.
24 persons are currently critically ill.
All restrictions announced by President Akufo-Addo in his last national update are still in force
Read also: Ghana receives first COVID vaccine
Therefore, ahead of the commencement of the vaccination programme on Tuesday, "my wife the First Lady and the Vice President, his wife the Second Lady, and I, will take the vaccine publicly at two health facilities in Accra. Key public officials such as Speaker and Members of Parliament, the Chief Justice and Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature, the Chairperson and members of the Council of State, the Chief of Staff and senior officials at the Office of the President and prominent personalities and some eminent clergy, the National Chief Imam, the Asantehene, the Ga Mantse and some media practitioners will also on Tuesday take the jab publicly. This is being done because the vaccine will help to protect us against the impact of COVID-19.|
"It is also a major catalyst to restoring livelihoods and the national economy to the robust level it belongs."
President Akufo-Addo encourage faith based groups, civil society and the media and all Ghanaians to support the public education campaign associated with the exercise as all hands are needed on deck".
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.