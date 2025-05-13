Featured

Prof. Ameyaw-Ekumfi and former GIIF CEO Solomon Asamoah charged over Sky Train deal

Graphic.com.gh May - 13 - 2025 , 16:12 1 minute read

Criminal charges have been filed against Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi a former Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) and Solomon Asamoah a former GIIF Chief Executive over the Sky Train deal.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and willfully causing final loss to the state.

The charge sheet filed by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice on Tuesday May 13, 2025 indicates that the two agreed to act together with a common purpose to willfully cause financial loss in the sum of US$2 million to the Republic by causing without authorisation, the said amount belonging to the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) and the Republic to be paid to the Africa Investor Holdings Limited purportedly for the building of an urban sky train system in Accra, which was never built.

In February 2025, the Attorney General announced that Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi was under investigation for financial matters related to his tenure as Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructural Investment Fund (GIIF).

The probe, he said, was specifically on financial approvals made during his time at GIIF.