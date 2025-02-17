Next article: Public servants must be ready to answer to the people - President Mahama

President Mahama returns from Munich Security Conference, AU Summit

GNA Feb - 17 - 2025 , 17:35 1 minute read

President John Dramani Mahama on Monday afternoon returned home after attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany and the 38th African Union Heads of State and Government Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The President was met on arrival by Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Some Presidential Staffers and Ministers of State who were at the Airport to welcome the President include, Mr Julius Debrah the Chief of Staff at the Presidency; Mr Prosper Douglas Kwaku Bani, National Security Advisor; Mrs Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, Legal Advisor to the President, Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Defence Minister, and Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Minister for the Interior.