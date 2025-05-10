Featured

Presbyterian Church of Ghana outdoors 200th anniversary cloth

Rosalind K. Amoh May - 10 - 2025 , 10:33 2 minutes read

In a break away from the traditional all-white attire to celebrate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, this year, members of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) marked the occasion with the bi-centenary cloth.

The cloth, printed in blue and white background colours, revealed the logo of the anniversary which blends symbolism and modern design, reflecting the church’s rich history and vision for the future.

At the heart of the design is the iconic Presbyterian logo, encircled by elements that represent unity, continuity, and resilience. The “200” prominently featured in the design represents the Bi-Centenary of the Church (1828-2028).

From congregations in every corner in Ghana to congregations in Europe and North America, children, adult worshippers, leaders of the church groups and the clergy alike, turned up in amazing outfits made from the fabric, setting the tone for the four-year celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Church, launched which will be climaxed in 2028.

Theme

The theme for the anniversary, “PCG@200: Celebrating God’s Faithfulness and Impacting Generations through the Gospel” sums up the essence of the church’s mission over the past two centuries.

The Moderator of the General Assembly, Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, described the logo as “a testament to God’s grace and the unwavering commitment of generations of Presbyterians who have dedicated themselves to building both the church and the nation.”

While encouraging Presbyterians to hold on to the heritage and core values, the Moderator also urged them to embrace innovation, emphasising the church's resilience and unwavering commitment to serving humanity.

He also highlighted the church's contributions to various sectors, including education, healthcare, and social justice, and called for continued faithfulness in the face of challenges.

Embrace love, unity

Rt. Rev. Dr. Opare Kwakye, encouraged Ghanaians to embrace the power of love, unity, and hope in the face of adversity, drawing strength from the resurrection of Christ. He urges them to rise into newness of life with courage and conviction, declaring that "Because He lives, we can face tomorrow". The message emphasizes the Christian heritage built on love, perseverance, and hope, reminding individuals of the solace found in the promise of new life and renewal.

The message also encourages Bawku to embrace peace, suggesting that the resurrection of Jesus Christ offers a foundation for peace and reconciliation