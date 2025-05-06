Next article: See Ghana’s Code of Conduct for all political appointees [DOWNLOAD]

Post-election forum urges chiefs and religious leaders to back Affirmative Action Law

May - 06 - 2025

Participants at a post-election forum in Tamale have renewed calls for electoral and institutional reforms, stressing the need for stronger gender inclusion and urging traditional and religious leaders to actively support the implementation of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equality) Law, 2024.

The call was contained in a statement issued after the forum, which was held Last Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The event brought together civil society actors, traditional leaders, and development partners from the five northern regions of Ghana.

It formed part of post-election reflections organised by the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) and Norsaac, with funding from the European Union.

According to the statement, women’s rights advocate and Executive Director of the Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA), Hajia Alima Sagito, called for an end to entrenched biases against women in leadership.

She emphasised that women are capable of delivering results if given the opportunity and the necessary support.

“It is not about whether the woman has the quality,” Hajia Alima said. “Give her the opportunity and the right support systems, and she will deliver. Women will pull their weight if they are given the chance.”

The statement further stressed the importance of community leadership in driving public acceptance of the Affirmative Action law.

It described traditional leaders as longstanding players in local governance but noted that religious leaders, particularly imams and pastors, hold considerable influence that can be used to shape public opinion.

“Our traditional leaders are essential, but our religious leaders are revered,” Hajia Alima was quoted as saying. “If they go to the mosque or church advocating for the Affirmative Action Law, it will greatly increase public awareness and acceptance.”

The forum, held at the University for Development Studies (UDS) Tamale campus, was part of a series of engagements reviewing the 2024 general elections and exploring ways to strengthen inclusive governance in Ghana.

The statement also called for early reform implementation and sustained grassroots advocacy to ensure that gains made through legislation are translated into actual representation and impact.