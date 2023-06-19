Poor gender imbalance in aviation industry worrying

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Jun - 19 - 2023 , 15:12

The President of the Women in Aviation, Ghana Chapter, Juliet Okai, has expressed concern about the “poor gender balance” in the aviation industry.

Addressing the gender imbalance within the aviation sector, she stated that it was not encouraging as the sector continued to record poor gender balances.

Low numbers

“When you take the country as a whole, women who are air traffic controllers are only seven, pilots in the commercial sector are about four, showing that the ratio of women in the administrative sector are more than that in the technical sector of the industry”

She, however, encouraged young women to overcome their fear of discrimination and take up the task to explore the industry and collectively excel.

Ms Okai said the aviation industry was not only about piloting but a combination of other sectors.

She said it was important to highlight that there were other areas within the industry such as engineering, catering, human resource, among other careers.

Ms Okai explained that the dynamic nature of the industry made it ever changing, hence the importance of always learning to equip oneself when found in such an industry.

The event

The event brought together pilots, air traffic controllers and aerospace professionals to empower the youth to take up aviation skills in the country and beyond.

They equipped students from institutions such as St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School, Accra Girls , Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School, among others, with hands on engagements with aviators from varying backgrounds, practical experience of certified flight simulators and a fly in virtual reality environment.

It was organised by the Aviation Youth Mentoring Programme (AYMP) in partnership with the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Women in Aviation Ghana Chapter, Runway Aviation, among others.

The students were also taken through paths they could take to successfully enter the industry, as they urged them to take the first step of caring for themselves physically and mentally.

Panellists at the mentorship programme charged the youth to take their studies seriously in order to explore careers in the aviation sector.

They argued that due to the current crippling staff shortages that were being experienced in the aviation sector globally, it was important that the youth took advantage of that gap to explore careers in the sector.

In taking advantage of the gap, they further urged the youth to engage in programmes and workshops that sharpened their skills to easily penetrate the industry.